"Look at this little guy!" Chrissy Teigen says in an video pointing out John Legend's gray hairs

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Husband John Legend's Gray Hairs as She Calls Him a 'Baby Bear'

John Legend is going gray — and Chrissy Teigen is loving it!

Teigen, 34, shared a video pointing out her husband's gray hairs on her Instagram Stories this Friday.

In the clip, the Cravings cookbook author takes a close-up shot of a gray strand on Legend's head, gushing, "Look at this little guy! Look at him!"

Legend, 41, then points out that he has more gray hairs, lifting his chin and pointing out several other strands nestled in his beard.

"Aw, baby bear," Teigen responds as she caresses the musician's cheek.

Left: John Legend Chrissy Teigen/instagram Right: John Legend Chrissy Teigen/instagram

On Wednesday, Teigen gave fans more than a glimpse of Legend's gray hairs when she shared a sneaky video of her husband showering in the bathroom.

The cheeky footage showed the Chrissy's Court star modeling a swimsuit in front of a mirror as Legend took a shower in the background, blissfully unaware that his wife was capturing the hilarious moment on camera.

Teigen continued to strike a pose while laughing, holding her hand out to hide the "Bigger Love" singer's bare backside from reflecting in the giant mirror.

She reposted the video onto her Instagram feed Friday, captioning the clip, "ICYMI."

The post was just one of many mirror selfies the mom of two — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with Legend — posted on social media during her family vacation in Mexico. Last week, she shared a video of herself modeling a bikini in front of the same bathroom mirror.

"This is a video but I can't move because I'm trying to look curvy," she joked in the clip.

Teigen posted another self portrait portrait while celebrating Fourth of July, writing, "First two piece in a long, long time!"

The model announced last month that she was undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. Following the procedure, she shared on Instagram that it "went perfectly" despite her being "so so so so so sore" afterward.

"But waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she added, sharing two photos of the adorable homemade cards Miles and Luna had made for her ahead of the operation.