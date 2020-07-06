Chrissy Teigen Wears Her First Bikini 'in a Long, Long Time' After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The mom of two has been modeling a boatload of bikinis during her tropical getaway

After undergoing breast implant removal surgery last month, Chrissy Teigen explained that she's finally wearing two-piece swimsuits again — and she's not wasting any time showing them off.

During a tropical getaway with husband John Legend, 40, and kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, the always candid cookbook author, 34, packed a boatload of bikinis and has been documenting her wardrobe on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First two piece in a long, long time," she captioned an Instagram photo wearing a crimson floral-print high-waisted Montce Swim bikini, which garnered multiple eye-heart "😍" emojis from her hubby.

The mom of two also showed off her bikini body while lounging in a pool wearing a sporty orange two-piece with a straw wide-brimmed hat over her face. On another day spent relaxing aboard a boat, Teigen twinned with her daughter by wearing a leopard-print high-waisted bikini.

"hey all you cool...," she captioned the sweet photo with Luna and Miles, jokingly referencing a Carole Baskin quote from the Netflix hit Tiger King.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Right: Chrissy Teigen with her kids Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Even though Teigen seems to be loving her return to wearing bikinis, she still rocked a chic one-piece during her time away. In a bathroom mirror selfie, the star snapped another pic of herself wearing a plunging, belted black Zimmermann swimsuit.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Twiiight like Spanxxx," she described the fit of the waist-cinching one-piece.

After spending the day in the sun, Teigen gave fans a brutally honest look at a very bad sunburn in a topless mirror selfie on Friday.

Covering her breasts with one arm and snapping the photo with her other, Teigen posed in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a towel wrapped around her waist and her hair. She seemed to get a little burnt on her cheeks as well.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

"Before you ask, I did!!!" she captioned the candid selfie, explaining that she did in fact put on sunscreen but still got burnt to a crisp.

The selfie was the first time Teigen gave fans an up-close look at her breasts after her implant removal. The star opened up last month about undergoing the surgery because even though her implants had "been great to me for many years" she was "just over it."