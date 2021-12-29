Chrissy Teigen Shows 'New Brow Hairs' Growing in Following Cosmetic Transplant Procedure

The star underwent an eyebrow transplant to create fuller arches after years of overplucking

Chrissy Teigen's updating fans on her eyebrow regrowth after getting a brow transplant last month.

About a month after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, where hairs are taken from the back of a patient's head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows, Teigen, 36, shared an Instagram video showing off her new, bushy brows.

"welcome, new brow hairs!!!!" Teigen captioned the makeup-free clip as she moved her face side-to-side to reveal her fluffy eyebrows.

Teigen, who previously said she tries to "never wear makeup" if she can "avoid it" visited Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne for the transplant procedure.

When she showed off her brows following the surgery in November, Teigen called the results "crazy." Adding in an Instagram clip that "they look so cool."

Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif said most candidates who come in for an eyebrow transplant typically want full, natural brows. It can be anyone from a person who plucked too many stray hairs, to someone with naturally thin arches or a person with no brow hair at all, he told PEOPLE.

"The procedure involves taking a hair follicle from the back of the scalp and transplanting the hair gently – with the right angle, and the right curve – into the eyebrow," Dr. Nassif said. "It's important your doctor uses a light hand when you do this and with the right angle. Otherwise, the brows can come out looking too bushy and unnatural."

New York City-based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas said hairs are pulled from the back of the head because it's the area that "best mimics eyebrow hairs."

"The transplanted scalp hairs will continue to grow, unlike natural eyebrow hairs that have a natural 'turn-off' switch. So the new eyebrow hairs will need to be trimmed and groomed with more frequency," Dr. Halaas told PEOPLE.

While the entire eyebrow transplant can be completed in one visit, it takes time to see the full results, Dr. Nassif and Dr. Halaas said.

