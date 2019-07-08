Chrissy Teigen Returns to Her Swimsuit Modeling Days in Sexy Vacation Snap: 'Feels Off Brand'

Chrissy Teigen is serving up some posing skills with a side of FOMO on her latest vacation.

The cookbook author and TV show host is known for creating delicious meals, sharing pics of her adorable family with husband John Legend and having the best comebacks to internet trolls on social media. But before achieving all of her most recent accolades, she was a swimsuit model. And during a recent family vacation the star pulled out some of her old moves.

Teigen shared a snap of herself modeling a high-cut white-hot one-piece on board a yacht during her Italian getaway captioning the post, “Feels off-brand but going for it.”

A slew of celebrities commented on the photo praising Teigen for her hot pic.

“I am ALL for this!!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while her sister Kim Kardashian West wrote: “OMG.”

Lisa Rinna chimed in writing, “Once a supermodel always a supermodel. 🔥❤️”

Kate Hudson found Insta-inspo from Teigen writing, “Inspired! #GoingOffBrand 💃.”

Tess Holliday joked: “I only stand on my tip toes like that when I’m reaching for a snack… 👀🤩😴”

Even the bikini Instagram pro herself, Emily Ratajkowski, gave her her approval. “I fully support this obvs,” Ratajkowski wrote.

Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk wrote: “GIRLLL WHAT??? Hottttt”

Even her former employer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (Teigen graced the SI Swimsuit cover in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge) commented with heart-eye emojis, while the magazine’s editor MJ Day wrote, “Damn straight feel yourself! Yesssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Teigen made her first appearance in the magazine as a Rookie in 2010 and posed in seven more issues up until 2017 when she modeled less than one year after giving birth to her first child, Luna.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” she said in 2017. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

During her trip she posed in other sexy shots including a topless photo holding a bottle Legends’ wine, LVE Collection joking in the comments, “send me my check @johnlegend @lve_wines.”

She shared another shot in her plunging one-piece on her last day in paradise.

And posted a video working out in a spotted one-piece with BFF celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin during their travels.