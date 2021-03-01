Chrissy Teigen Shares Rare Photo of Her Afterparty Dress from 2013 Wedding to John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in Lake Cuomo, Italy in September 2013
Chrissy Teigen is giving her fans a glimpse of what went down after she said "I do" to John Legend back in 2013.
The cookbook author, 35, shared three throwback photos on Instagram Sunday, one of which featured a never-before-seen snap from the aftermath of her wedding night to Legend, 42, in Lake Cuomo, Italy more than seven years ago.
In the photo, Teigen rests on her bed while still wearing her Vera Wang crimson strapless mermaid gown, the third gown she changed into for the wedding afterparty. (The star initially donned a strapless ivory Vera Wang gown for the ceremony and then a second gown created by the designer for the reception).
"only photo post wedding night," she wrote of the photo in her caption.
The other two photos Teigen shared along with the wedding snap featured the now-mom of two "drunk crying" at a Beyoncé concert and posing with Nicki Minaj.
Teigen and Legend tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013 in Lake Como in front of 125 guests, including close family and friends like Kanye West, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and Brooklyn Decker.
Following the reception, which featured delicious Italian cheese, prosciutto and cured meat appetizers, as well as truffle risotto, pasta and a beef dish for dinner, Legend took to the piano for an emotional rendition of "All of Me," which was dedicated to Teigen.
"Everyone was in tears. It was so beautiful," the source told PEOPLE at the time.
Since the nuptials, Teigen and Legend have welcomed daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2. Last September, the Chrissy's Court star suffered a devastating pregnancy loss with the couple's son, whom they planned to name Jack.
In November, Teigen and Legend told PEOPLE they have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" as they continued to grieve the loss of their son.
"You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm okay with that," Teigen said at the time. "I'm okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days."