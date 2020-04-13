Chrissy Teigen is adding manicurist to her resumé.

While self-quarantining at-home during the coronavirus pandemic, Teigen, 34, has been steadily keeping her followers in the loop of how she is occupying her time. Over the weekend, she shared a make-up free snap of herself while giving her mom, Vilailuck, a manicure. She captioned the photo, “Learning how to give gel manicures! I’d do a close up of her nails but IT AINT PRETTY.”

The model and cookbook author also gave a shoutout to a couple of celebrity nail artists. She said, “thank u @tammytaylornails and @kimmiekyees, don’t worry I am def not ever reaching your level.”

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the Lip Sync Battle host and her husband, John Legend, have continued to show off how they are keeping themselves, and their little ones busy at home. In March, Legend hosted his own free streaming concert, which Teigen attended in her best bath towel dress.

She posted a video of the wedding to her Instagram, writing, “In case you missed it, here is the full wedding between Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. Tissues recommended.”

Despite all the fun and games, Teigen has spoken candidly about the anxieties associated being homebound. “This is honestly unreal,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

