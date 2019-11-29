Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Thanksgiving in a Sexiest Man Alive Onesie Covered with John Legend

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen loves to troll husband John Legend — and she couldn’t pass up the perfect opportunity to do so after the family enjoyed their Thanksgiving feast.

In a post on the Lip Sync Battle host’s Instagram Story, Teigen, along with friends Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa, wore matching onesies — and they featured Legend’s Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE cover.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!” the 33-year-old mother of two wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, showing off the trio’s hilarious outfits.

It’s not the first time Teigen has poked fun at her husband’s title as Sexiest Man Alive, which PEOPLE revealed earlier this month. The cookbook author has been teasing Legend about it on Twitter since the news broke, and even updated her bio on the social media platform to read, “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Teigen appeared completely unimpressed as Legend swayed his hips in a sexy elf costume.

But the Teigen-Legend Thanksgiving included plenty more than Sexiest Man Alive jokes, and the Bring the Funny host shared glimpses into their holiday with videos and photos shared on her Instagram Story throughout the day.

Teigen’s niece and her daughter Luna, 3½, helped her prepare some of the dishes for their feast, which included many Thanksgiving staples like green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and, of course, turkey.

And while Teigen shared plenty of snaps of their gorgeous bird, she stood by her opinion that “turkey sucks ass always.”

“Our turkey looks like a fake ass turkey but it’s real and juicy. but still s— because turkey sucks ass always,” she wrote on Twitter along with a video of the turkey getting placed on their table.

Last year, she tweeted several alternatives to turkey (like “cardboard box”), and recently told InStyle, “I am making a smothered turkey wing for Thanksgiving. I hate turkey so much, so am just going to smother it.”

Although Teigen might not be a fan of some traditional holiday fare, Legend recently told PEOPLE that the holidays for their family “are always about food.”

“For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations,” he said. “And we’ll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family.”