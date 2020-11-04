Chrissy Teigen appeared onstage at a campaign rally in support of the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Monday

Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Not Showering Off My Kamala Hug' After Campaign Event with Sen. Harris

On Tuesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 34, joked about "not showering" upon her return home from the campaign event, which she attended with husband John Legend and their kids, Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.

"Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug," she tweeted. "I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way."

"Anyone else’s entire body also hurt?? I’m so nervous," Teigen added.

The drive-in rally was Teigen's first public appearance since she and Legend, 41, announced they had suffered a tragic pregnancy loss last month.

After Legend finished his performance of "Wake Up Everybody" by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes at the event, he thanked the audience for coming out to the rally and invited his family on stage for a special tribute.

"I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby?" the musician asked Teigen, who was still offstage. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter Luna is here. My son Miles is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a drive-in campaign rally on November 2, 2020 | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

After the Chrissy's Court star greeted the crowd, Legend said he wanted to "do a special song that [he] dedicated to [his] wife a little while ago."

"I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now," he said. "This song is called 'Never Break.' "

Though Teigen did not appear onstage with Harris, 56, at Monday night's rally, she did share a hug with the California senator when they both appeared at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2018.

At the time, the supermodel gave a shout-out to Harris and other fellow honorees — including Viola Davis and Janelle Monae — in an Instagram post when it was revealed that they had been named the magazine's Women of the Year.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and Kamala Harris at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on November 12, 2018 | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"Honored to be one of Glamour’s Women of the Year amongst other women I admire and adore so much," she began in the caption. "I’ve never been the most eloquent person and lately I’ve noticed myself going quiet - consumed by the news of the day, and not quite knowing what to say. Or wanting to say something but not really having the mental strength to handle the inevitable backlash. But I end up feeling worse."