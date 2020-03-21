So Chrissy Teigen Must Have a Room Full of Really Good Loungewear

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen lives in robes. That’s not just something we’ve observed from keeping a keen eye on her Instagram Stories (which, by the way, is a very good form of distraction right now), but rather something that Teigen herself revealed in a tweet on March 17.

I’ve been wearing robes every day for years now. I would like to wear a gown https://t.co/gM8fQxtaa7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

Since she’s been sporting this comfy loungewear staple for, well, years, we’re officially deeming her not only the queen of Twitter comebacks, but also queen of cuddle-worthy robes.

Teigen made an appearance on Legend’s Instagram Stories later that day: As the singer performed an Insta-Live Concert for his 12.1 million followers, Teigen supported him by sitting on the piano in not a robe, but a towel dress, and drinking a glass of wine. Talk about self-care goals.

Viewers went crazy for both Legend’s smooth, soulful voice and for Teigen looking so good in literally just a towel. We wouldn’t be surprised if searches for “towel dresses” spiked after this — hers looked utterly chic and comfy, not to mention perfect for days spent at home (working or otherwise).

And that wasn’t even the only Teigen loungewear sighting that caught our attention this week. The star has put several new posts on social media while wearing — you guessed it — silky robes in floral prints and luxe fabrics.

Save clothes (and avoid doing laundry) by making like the mom of two and spending time in silky, soft robes or towel dresses instead. We’ve found several robes similar to Teigen’s, which actually wasn’t a difficult feat — Nordstrom has so many beautiful styles on sale right now.

With many of us WFH for the next few weeks, there’s no better time to freshen up your collection. Trust us: Putting on a silky robe and having a glass of wine à la Teigen is an excellent way to lift your mood and relax your mind. Below, our favorite Teigen-inspired robes and towel dresses (vino not included).

Buy It! Natori Seville Robe, $120 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Plum Pretty Sugar Midi Satin Robe, $34.50 (orig. $46); nordstrom.com

Buy It! The White Company, $49; thewhitecompany.com

Buy It! In Bloom by Jonquil Still In Love Lace Trim Floral Wrap, $43.50 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ginia V-Neck Silk Chemise, $114; saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Natori Prism Robe, $120 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Eberjey Carmela Coucou Robe, $118.50 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ban.do Sunshine Super Bloom Leisure Robe, $54 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Pettitt Spa Cotton Bath Wrap, $27.99 (orig. $32.95); wayfair.com

