Chrissy Teigen Reveals Brutal Sunburn in Topless Mirror Selfie After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen also gave the first candid look at her breasts after getting her implants removed in June

Chrissy Teigen's sending out a PSA to always lather up in SPF when you're out in the sun.

The 34-year-old star, who never fails to be brutally honest with her followers on social media, snapped a topless mirror selfie that showed a bright red sunburn line she appeared to get from wearing a swimsuit.

Covering her nipples with one arm and snapping the photo with her other, Teigen posed in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a towel wrapped around her waist and her hair. She seemed to get a little burnt on her cheeks as well.

"Before you ask, I did!!!" she captioned the candid selfie, explaining that she did in fact put on sunscreen but still got burnt to a crisp.

The photo is also the first up-close look Teigen's shared of her breasts after she opened up about getting her implants removed last month.

Fans became curious when the Cravings cookbook author shared a video of herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but she later explained she was getting tested because she would be undergoing the surgery soon.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

The mom of two went on to explain that she wanted to be able to "zip a dress in my size" and "lay on my belly with pure comfort" by removing the implants. "No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat," Teigen continued.

Once she recovered from the surgery, Teigen celebrated the removal with a hilarious, over-the-top cake.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The confection, which was posted on Teigen's Instagram story, was delivered by her friends Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon, and featured a tombstone sitting atop a pair of icing boobs. The tombstone reads "RIP 2006-2020" referring to the years she had her implants.