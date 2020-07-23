Last month, the entrepreneur, chef, model and mother of two confirmed she got her implants removed after announcing "I’m getting my boobs out!" on Instagram in May

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Might Get Another Breast Reduction Because 'Yes, They're Still Huge'

The notoriously candid star, 34, told her social media followers on Wednesday that she might get a second surgery because “I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large.”

In the series of Instagram Stories, Teigen wore a white festival-inspired tank top and an intricate gold body chain that is supposed to fit “over each t**** but my boobs are too low.” The loose-fitting top features silver embellishments and tie straps, putting her post-opp results on full-display.

“And yes, they’re still huge,” the Cravings cookbook author — who has opened about her plastic surgery journey several times this summer — says of her new breasts. Adding, “I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller.”

Last month, the model confirmed she got her implants removed after announcing "I’m getting my boobs out!" on Instagram in May

"Surgery went perfectly!" Teigen wrote on Instagram on June 11.

"So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she added, sharing two photos of the adorable homemade cards her two children — daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 — made for her ahead of the operation.

One of the cards hilariously read, "Have fun pulling your boobies out," and was signed, "Love Luna." The second read, "Bye Boobies," with a mermaid sticker.

Teigen, who shares her two children with husband John Legend, first revealed she had breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK in March, explaining that she underwent the plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the outlet. "I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now," Teigen said. "If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."

In late May, she revealed she would be getting the implants removed on Instagram, writing, "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"