Chrissy Teigen Candidly Reveals She Has Breast Implants — But Says She Wants 'Them Out Now'

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her past plastic surgery procedure.

The model, 34, got candid about going under the knife in an interview in her cover story with Glamour UK, revealing that she had breast enhancement surgery early on in her career.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she shared. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, explained that she actually kept the “same cup size” and “just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she continued. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

However, the Cravings cookbook author said she’s hesitant to get plastic surgery again now that she’s mom to daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'” she quipped.

In the same interview, Teigen touched on her own body confidence and self-esteem, telling the magazine, “I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal.”

She added, “I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles, where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

This was not the first time Teigen spoke about body image or the beauty procedures she’s had. In 2017, the Lip Sync Battle host admitted to getting liposuction on her armpits to remove extra fat.

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she told Refinery29 at the time. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again.”

“It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”