Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Been Suffering from Terrible Nightmares: 'It's Ruining My Life'

Something is keeping Chrissy Teigen up at night.

The Bring the Funny host, 34, opened up about her recent sleep problems in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

Filming herself in bed, Teigen revealed to her followers that a recurring nightmare has been disrupting her sleep schedule for months.

“I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares,” she began. “I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It’s always the same nightmare.”

Without getting into exact details about her dreams, the Cravings cookbook author said, “I’m tired of it and it’s ruining my life, so I’m sleeping in a different room tonight. We’ll see if this makes a difference.”

Seemingly predicting critics’ reactions to her dilemma, she continued, “I understand it’s very privileged to have an extra room, but I do. It’s called a guest room. It’s where guests sleep when they come over. There’s no guests here so I’m sleeping here tonight.”

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1, with husband John Legend — went on to say that she needs her sleep because she starts “working soon.”

“I need to feel good and I can’t live this way anymore,” she shared. “I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It’s driving me insane. It’s literally making me crazy. I have to stop. It has to stop.”

Promising to let fans know if her new sleeping arrangements will work, Teigen added, “I cannot do this nightmare again. I’m like trapped in it all night. I’m tired of it. This ends now.”

She also spoke about the nightmares on her Twitter, writing, “I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day.”

She continued, “I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight.”

In addition to being candid about her nightmares, the mother of two has been open about her mental health in the past — particularly her postpartum depression.

In her recent cover story with Glamour UK, Teigen said that she didn’t realize she was dealing with the mood disorder until Luna was 3 months old.

“It was a sad existence,” she said of that period. “There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months.”

The Lip Sync Battle host explained that she “put off getting it checked” because she wasn’t having negative feelings toward her daughter, but herself.

“You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That’s why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child,” she said. “I don’t know why I didn’t realize, as it was so obvious to everyone else!”

Teigen recalled becoming “very introverted” as a result of the depression because of a “paralyzing anxiety of going out.”

“I lost my baby weight and more within a month. I posted a picture of myself making a Mother’s Day lunch. I look back at that photo and it is the thinnest I’ve ever looked,” she recounted.

However, the social media maven said that she wasn’t worried about getting postpartum depression again with son Miles “because we solved it.”

“It made it so much easier just knowing we would spot it immediately if it did happen again,” Teigen said of her second pregnancy. “When you are in it, you don’t realize what life is like outside the hole and so I wasn’t worried [with Miles] because we solved it. There are so many things with Miles, like not coming to me first when other people are around, that would have affected me if Luna had done the same. I thought she didn’t like me or want to be around me, but that was in my own head.”