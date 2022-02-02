Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Symbolism Behind Her New Elephant Wrist Tattoo

"In my past life I was an elephant," Teigen captioned a photo of her fresh ink

Chrissy Teigen's latest tattoo has a special meaning for the Cravings cookbook author.

Teigen, 36, shared a photo of her newest ink on Instagram Monday, where she gave fans a glimpse at her delicate elephant tattoo. The black-and-white photo reveals the tiny animal, which is placed on the inside of Teigen's wrist, standing with its trunk raised.

The model captioned her post in Thai. The text translates in English to, "In my past life I was an elephant," according to Entertainment Tonight.

Teigen also tagged her tattoo artist, Winterstone, in the photo, who replied in the comments section, "Lucky boy!!!"

Winter, who told THR he specializes in "fine lines" and "very sharp images," said his clients come to him for "really meaningful, powerful pieces."

chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Winter's latest work on Teigen comes after he tattooed her with art by her daughter, Luna, this summer. Tiegen — who shares Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with husband John Legend — received a butterfly tattoo from Winter in June.

Teigen shared the story behind the ink on Instagram, telling her followers, "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent."

She added, "I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay. Lol."

Legend, 43, sports a similar tattoo from Winter, which was also originally drawn by Luna. In December, Legend shared a video of himself being inked with a drawing of flowers "based on a sketch" by Luna.

Legend got his tattoo after Teigen called him out for bailing on their tattoo pact during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,' and I was like, 'I agree,' " Teigen said. "And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm, and he was like, 'I'll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,' and I was like, 'Well, I don't wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.' But we support the arts in our household."