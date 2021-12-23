Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' in Throwback Photo: 'Oh How I Loved Her'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing one of her favorite fashion memories.

The Cravings cookbook author, 36, posted a throwback photo to Instagram Wednesday of her "most favorite dress ever," which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2015.

In the photo, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, walk hand-in-hand on a red carpet as she rocks a vibrant purple and orange gown with cutouts at the sides.

"Oh my god I just found this!," Teigen captioned the snap. "Throwback to 2015 when I wore my most favorite dress ever and didn't take a single good picture in it ??? oh how I loved her. oh and I guess john won an Oscar too but this dress, come back to meeee."

After doing some apparent internet sleuthing, Teigen tracked down two additional photos of herself wearing the dress that night, which she also shared on Instagram. In the first photo, she clutches a hamburger, while in the second, she poses in her dress on the red carpet.

Teigen also ID'd her look with the help of "fashion experts," who correctly guessed that the gown was a Pucci design.

"UPDATE: two photos are in existence, the first being a desperately hungry in and out hamburger mowing," she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Also thank you fashion experts, it is indeed Pucci!! oh memoriesssss. goodbye dress. I loved u."

Chrissy Teigen Credit: Larry Busacca/VF15/Getty Images

Teigen's dress throwback comes after she shared a different style moment with her followers. The famous foodie underwent an eyebrow transplant in late November, which she documented for her fans on social media.

In a series of videos posted to Teigen's Instagram Story, she showed followers her new look, writing over a photo of herself post-surgery, "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," and tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.