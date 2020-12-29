Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Botched Nose Piercing: 'It Immediately Fell Out and Healed'

"Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose," Chrissy Teigen said

Chrissy Teigen's expectation for getting a nose piercing didn't turn out exactly how she hoped.

On Monday evening, the 35-year-old model and cookbook author revealed to followers on Twitter that she decided to get her nose pierced while on vacation with her family in St. Barts, but the idea didn't go as planned.

Captioning a photo of her new nose piercing on Twitter, Teigen detailed what happened after the piercing artist completed the task. "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao," she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she continued, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong."

Later, addressing critics and trolls of her piercing, the mom of two said, "It's out and healed you don’t have to keep being a------- thanks I'll do it better next time for you I promise!!" Teigen added in another tweet, "U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me."

Earlier this year, when Teigen was originally itching to get some body piercings, she turned to Twitter to ask her followers if it was the right move.

The Cravings cookbook author asked fans in July if they thought she was "too old" to get a small nose piercing she had been considering.

"Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?" Teigen tweeted at the time. "You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol."

A few hours later, Kerry Washington replied to Teigen telling her that age shouldn't hold anyone back from experimenting with piercings. "I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it," the Little Fires Everywhere actress said.

Ultimately, the next day Teigen revealed on both Twitter and Instagram that she opted to get a few piercings along her left ear rather than on her nose. She answered Washington saying: "I can absoluuuuutely see you with a real one! I had my friend get one to get over my itch."

Teigen then showed off the new piercings on her Instagram Story, which appeared to be on her cartilage and in the inner ear. "Look how cool I am! I am so cool. I love it," she said while tagging Brian Keith Thompson of L.A. tattoo and piercing studio, Body Electric Tattoo.