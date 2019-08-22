Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Wear a Bra: 'Allow Me to Save You'

Chrissy Teigen and her boobs are fine just the way they are, thank you.

The model and Bring the Funny host, 33, didn’t hold back in the comments section of a photo she shared on Instagram Wednesday that showed her looking excitedly at something in a toy store while wearing a plunge-neck, raspberry-colored jumpsuit.

“what do you think I’m looking at,” the star captioned her photo.

Multiple fans were quick to jump on Teigen for not wearing a bra for the snapshot, with some joking that maybe she was excited to have found a bra on a store rack.

To one remark Teigen cheekily replied, “LOL LOL LOL LOL OMG LOL LOL.”

But perhaps her most hilarious clapback came in response to an Instagram user who wrote “A bra, girl get you one!” — to which Teigen quipped, “Allow me to save you from my titties.”

Teigen took her response one step further by posting a hilarious video seemingly taken in the toy store, where she can be seen riding down a slide into a ball pit while wearing the same outfit, covering her chest as she descends.

“Whoopsie daisy,” the cookbook author captioned the clip, in which her husband John Legend can be heard laughing from behind the camera.

Despite the criticism, many fans came to Teigen’s defense, asking their fellow commenters to mind their business and praising the star for taking the correct “safety” precautions while going down the slide.

“I loved that the first thing you did was save the ‘girls’ 😂😂😂💀,” one joked in her slide-video comments.

Teigen later revealed in the comments of her original toy store post that her excited smile was reserved for a certain beloved ’90s-era toy.

“You are correct if you guessed Polly Pockets!” she wrote.

Teigen — who has been vacationing in Thailand as of late with her musician husband, 40, and their kids Miles Theodore, 15 months, and Luna Simone, 3 — is notorious for her social media clapbacks to her combined 37 million followers between Twitter and Instagram.

Last month, the mother of two called out one tweet user — who shared a paparazzi photo that was snapped of her while the family was on vacation together — for saying the face her husband made while appearing to stare at Teigen’s body was funny.

“Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” she tweeted. “I’ve had no ass forever. Is this new news to some of you?”

“F—in lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either,” Teigen wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Bored as all hell, never can win!”