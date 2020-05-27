The mother of two says she is looking forward to being "able to zip a dress in my size" and "lay on my belly with pure comfort"

Chrissy Teigen Is Having Surgery to Remove Her Breast Implants: 'I'm Getting My Boobs Out!'

Chrissy Teigen is removing her breast implants.

"I’m getting my boobs out!" Teigen, 34, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a topless modeling shot with heart emojis covering her breasts.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," the mother of two explained in the caption of her decision. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

"So don’t worry about me! All good," Teigen added in her Instagram caption. "I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️"

The cookbook author revealed earlier on Tuesday on Twitter that she would be undergoing surgery soon. Fans became curious after she shared a video of herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you," Teigen responded to a critic on Twitter, without going into further detail about what surgery she is having.

Teigen revealed in an interview with Glamour UK in March that she underwent plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the outlet. "I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” Teigen said. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with husband John Legend — added to Glamour UK that she had some hesitancy about going through plastic surgery again.