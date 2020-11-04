Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Gap's Red-and-Blue Election Hoodie Tweet Many Have Labeled 'Tone Deaf'

In response to Gap's now-deleted tweet, Chrissy Teigen sarcastically said, "yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we're in"

As the official results of the 2020 presidential election still remain uncertain, Gap is facing some backlash on social media for posting a red-and-blue zip-up hoodie that was meant to spark a message of unity but instead has been labeled by some as being "so tone deaf."

In a since-deleted tweet posted on Wednesday morning Gap said, "The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward. 💙❤️." The tweet also included a GIF of a Gap sweatshirt that featured one side with a red base color and blue letter stitching and the other half with a blue base color and red better stitching (seemingly to represent the Democrat and Republican parties).

Soon after, Chrissy Teigen reposted Gap's tweet and jokingly said, "yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we're in."

Other social media users chimed on Twitter about the sweatshirt meant to bring the American people together.

"Ugh. This is bad & so tone deaf," one person said. Someone else sarcastically wrote, "thanks @gap I'm gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better."

"This tweet lasted one hour before Gap realized they boomer'ed themselves and deleted it," someone tweeted.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a Gap Inc. spokesperson said: "From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations. The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all."

The spokesperson also confirmed that the sweatshirt "was a digital design solely for social media" and will not be sold online or in stores.

Right now, all eyes are focused on Pennsylvania, the swing state still counting its ballots, which holds 20 electoral votes and has been discussed as a potential key to a Biden victory. However, even if Biden does not win Pennsylvania or Georgia (another state considered a battleground state in this year’s election), he can still beat President Donald Trump by winning Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden was slightly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan with around 95 percent of the votes counted, and also had an edge in Nevada with 67 percent of the votes in, according to the Associated Press.