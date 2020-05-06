Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a rare social media photo in honor of her 32nd birthday - sparking joy from Chrissy Teigen and the rest of the Internet

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Adele's New Look in Gorgeous Birthday Photo: 'Are You Kidding Me'

Adele surprised fans on her 32nd birthday by returning to Instagram with a very sweet - and very stylish - photo. And no one was more delighted than Chrissy Teigen.

Proving once again that she is the Internet's spirit animal, Teigen shared the most relatable comment on Adele's striking photo, as spotted by the eagle-eyed team behind Comments by Celebs.

"I mean are you kidding me," the celebrity chef, TV personality, model and mayor of the social media wrote in the comments section of Adele's post.

In the pic, the Grammy winner is wearing a balloon-sleeve Elizinga LBD - and thanks to her influence, the $604 frock is almost sold out.

Kalen Allen also shared his love in the comments, writing, "THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDD!!!!" and Lil Nas X joked, "Why you won 😍."

LBD aside, it was the team at O Magazine, that asked the one thing on everyone's mind: "Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!"

The singer is reportedly going to drop new music this year, but an official timeline has still not been announced. At her best friend’s wedding back in February, the singer did reveal, however, that new music was pending, telling partygoers to "expect my album in September."

Alongside the striking photo she posted on Instagram Tuesday, Adele also shared a sweet message with her fans, writing, "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

She then offered her support to all the front line heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!" she wrote in the caption. "You are truly our angels ♥️."

As for her weight loss transformation, the singer told a fan earlier this year that she had lost 100 lbs. In January, a source told PEOPLE that Adele’s fitness routine consists of cross-training and full-body Pilates.

But for Adele, it's not about a number on a scale, but "really about something bigger," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this year.

"She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible," the insider added.

Adele's focus is all about staying on top of her health for herself and her 7-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

"Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better," the insider continues. "It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall."

While her wardrobe has remained true to her retro style, Adele now seems to gravitate towards more figure-hugging silhouettes. At Guy Oseary’s Oscars bash in February, the singer sparkled in a fitted, beaded leopard dress, teamed with a chic updo and oversize hoop earrings.

"She looked striking," a partygoer told PEOPLE, adding, "She took her shoes off and danced the night away."