Chrissy Teigen Says This Sold-Out Nail Kit ‘Truly Changed’ Her Life — and You Can Shop Similar Sets Under $10

If you’re missing your monthly nail appointments amid the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Chrissy Teigen shared on Instagram yesterday how much she missed her well-polished nails — and praised a sold-out press-on nail kit by Patricia Yankee that “changed [her] life.”

“Look at all of this,” gushed the model and lifestyle star, 34, at her blush-pink glued-on nails. “I haven’t felt like this in such a long time. I feel so good.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The praise didn’t stop there, though. Teigen shared with her followers on Instagram again the following day that her nails were still “looking amazing. “This truly changed my life,” said the star, who is also the host of Quibi’s new series, Chrissy's Court. “I shaped them a little bit with a file but they act like totally good, real nails. It makes me feel like i’m put back together again.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Although the nail kit beloved by Teigen is already sold out, there are still similar styles at Target and Ulta available in the nude-pink shade that she loves. You can shop affordable options from Kiss, including these press-on acrylics, or blush-pink gel stick-ons (both of which come with nail glue for simple application). You can also grab Olive & June’s easy-to-use stickers, which don’t require any use of glue at all.

So if you’re in need of an at-home nail session, shop similar styles to Teigen’s press-on nails, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Kiss Breathtaking Salon Acrylic French Nude Nails, $7.99; ulta.com or $6.99; target.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dashing Diva Magic Press Home Coming Press-On Gel Nails, $8.29; ulta.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olive & June La Plage Nail Stickers, $7.50; oliveandjune.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kiss Gel Fantasy False Nails Pink Beige, $7.99; target.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kiss Cashmere Salon Acrylic French Nude Nails, $7.99; ulta.com

