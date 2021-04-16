Chrissy Teigen Shares Epic Modeling Photos from 15 Years Ago Wearing Her Own 'Random Clothes'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In the throwback photo shoot, the star donned several early 2000s trends, including peep-toe platform heels, a babydoll top, ripped denim and a punk-inspired studded belt

Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her life with her massive social media following, whether that's posting cooking videos featuring her Cravings recipes or an intimate look at her sweet relationship with husband John Legend and their two children (daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 2).

But before building a lifestyle empire, Teigen was a hugely successful model, earning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's coveted "Rookie of the Year" title in 2010 and appearing in the franchise's 50th anniversary issue five years later. On Friday, the cookbook author posted photos from one of her first photo shoots on Instagram to remind the haters how she got her start.

"15 years ago, a test shoot to get an agency with my own random clothes 😭 here's the deal I know how to model and you don't," Teigen quipped in caption.

The star rocked natural waves and a fresh face for the shoot, putting her famous cheekbones on full-display. Teigen donned several early 2000s trends, including peep-toe platform heels, a babydoll top, ripped denim and a punk-inspired studded belt.

"THE RIPPED PANTYHOSE," hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in the comment section. While fashion photographer Yu Tsai left lots of flame and heart emojis.

The Instagram post comes on the same day Teigen returned to Twitter after nearly a month-long hiatus.

In March, the star surprised fans when she announced that she would be departing the social media platform for good, saying it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

On Friday morning, just over three weeks after bidding farewell, Teigen returned, explaining her newfound outlook on Twitter.

"turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote, adding, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

A fan excitedly replied to Teigen, writing, "how have you been what's going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly," to which the star joked, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Back on April 10, Teigen's husband John Legend spoke on behalf of her on Twitter, relaying a message from his wife since she was still abstaining from the platform at the time.