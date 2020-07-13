Chrissy Teigen’s selfie game is strong (even when she gets photobombed by husband John Legend).

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, posed in front of her bathroom mirror as Legend, 41, took a shower in the background, blissfully unaware that his wife was capturing the hilarious moment on camera.

In the video clip posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, Teigen is laughing as she holds up her hand to hide her husband’s bare backside from reflecting in the giant mirror.

Teigen was seemingly snapping a pic to show off her Betty Scuba One Piece by Onia — which features a cut-out, a flattering one-shoulder neckline and playful zig-zag finishes — before realizing Legend was in the background of her photo.

The post marks just one of many swimsuit pics the mom of two has posted on social media since having her breast implants removed last month.

"This is a video but I can't move because I'm trying to look curvy," she joked in one Instagram clip of herself rocking a bikini and messy bun last week.

Teigen and Legend recently had a Fourth of July boat day with their two children, daughter Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2. Teigen and Luna donned coordinating leopard-print two-piece swimsuits as they soaked up some rays during the family outing.

The Lip Sync Battle host rocked a high-waisted bikini bottom and matching balconette top. While her mini-me opted for a ruffled bottom and one-shoulder coordinating top by PQ Swim Kids, both decorated in tiny puff balls.

Miles joined the pair for the sweet snapshot, sporting a pair of multicolored striped swim trunks that perfectly complemented those worn by his musician dad.

"Hey all you cool ... " Teigen captioned her post, letting fans fill in the rest in the comments: "cats and kittens" — a phrase made famous by Carole Baskin in the hit Netflix true-crime docuseries Tiger King.

While Teigen and Legend didn't share many details about their weekend getaway, they both posted plenty of snapshots from the envy-inducing trip.

In one cute photo, Miles even rode atop "Dada's shoulders!" as they hung out in a pool amid a stunning backdrop of palm trees and blue skies and water.

On July 4, Teigen shared a mirror selfie showing off her "first two piece in a long, long time": a Vintage Floral number by Montce Swim.