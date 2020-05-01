Chrissy Teigen Posts Most Relatable Pic Ever as She Wears Jeans for the ‘First Time in Six Weeks'

Chrissy Teigen is reconnecting with an important member of her closet — her jeans.

On Thursday, the celebrity chef, TV personality and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her upgraded quarantine wardrobe on her Instagram story. “Jeans on for the first time in six weeks. They’re perfect,” she laughed as she pulled up her top to show the tight-fitting denim.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later in the day, Teigen,—who has been self-quarantining at home with her family since March amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic—posted another video of herself riding in a car while wearing a mask. She wrote, "haven't been not at a house for 6 weeks." She did not specify where she was headed.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Unfortunately, with Teigen's relatable candor on social media comes unwanted criticism from trolls. But she's perfected the art of the clap back. Recently, the Lip Sync Battle host addressed internet trolls who criticized her for posing in a swimsuit on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wishes Her Breast Implants a 'Happy 10th Anniversary' in Throwback Photo

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!" she wrote. She also jokingly referred to her figure as "my right angle bod."

Despite being homebound for over a month with her husband John Legend, their two kids—Luna, 4, and Miles, almost 2— and Teigen's mother Vilailuck, the Chrissy's Court host has been fairly active on social media, showing off her family's daily adventures from camping in the backyard to at-home gel manicures. However, the couple opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the challenges of being stuck at home.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says This Sold-Out Nail Kit ‘Truly Changed’ Her Life — and You Can Shop Similar Sets Under $10

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“It was definitely getting to us a little bit,” admitted Teigen. “We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast … it’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented.”

Legend followed-up by offering some advice on coping with the new social distancing rules. “I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other,” he said to DeGeneres. “Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to.”