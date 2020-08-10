Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless on Instagram After Having Her Breast Implants Removed

The model and cookbook author confirmed she got her implants removed last month, writing, "Surgery went perfectly!" on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her new body after having her breast implants removed earlier this year.

The model and cookbook author, 34, posted a topless video to her Instagram Story on Sunday wearing nothing but high-waisted black leggings. In the risqué clip, Teigen is standing in front of a long mirror while swaying her hips back and forth and saying “Versace, Versace, Versace."

The notoriously candid star has always been open about her plastic surgery journey, and even told social media followers last month that she might get a second surgery because “I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, Teigen wore a white festival-inspired tank top and an intricate gold body chain that is supposed to fit “over each t**** but my boobs are too low.”

The loose-fitting top featured silver embellishments and tie straps, putting her post-opp results on full-display.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“And yes, they’re still huge,” the Cravings cookbook author said of her new breasts. Adding, “I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller.”

In June, the model confirmed she got her implants removed after announcing "I’m getting my boobs out!" on Instagram in May.

"Surgery went perfectly!" Teigen wrote on Instagram on June 11.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen with her kids Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she added, sharing two photos of the adorable homemade cards her two children — daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, whom she shares with husband John Legend — made for her ahead of the operation.

Teigen first revealed she had breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK in March, explaining that she underwent the plastic surgery when she was 20.