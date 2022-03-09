Chrissy Teigen's $1,100 Button-Down Gives the Wardrobe Staple a Cheery Makeover

Teigen's black-and-white polka dot shirt is making us excited for spring, the time of year when bold patterns are always encouraged. As the model showcased, a button-down shirt is a wardrobe must-have, and it can be styled many ways, even when it's in an eye-catching print like this. Pair it with denim à la Teigen, tuck it into a leather skirt for some sass, or wear it with wide-leg pants when you return to the office. The collared look is sleek and sophisticated, instantly elevating any old pair of jeans. Plus, the weight is ideal on its own during warm spring days.