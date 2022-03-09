Shop

Chrissy Teigen's $1,100 Button-Down Gives the Wardrobe Staple a Cheery Makeover

Shop four polka dot button-down shirts on Amazon starting at $17
By Claire Harmeyer March 08, 2022 07:00 PM
Most moms attend their kids' sporting events in things like leggings, sweatshirts, and ball caps — but not Chrissy Teigen.

On March 5, Teigen and husband John Legend watched their son Miles, 3, play T-ball in Los Angeles. For the outdoor activity, the singer opted for ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, a varsity bomber jacket, and white sneakers, looking appropriately sporty. But the cookbook author, for her part, went dressier, wearing black jeans, booties, a black and silver belt, and a star-making button-down shirt covered in polka dots.

The print turns the workwear staple into a fun spring blouse — and now, we want one of our own.

Teigen's black-and-white polka dot shirt is making us excited for spring, the time of year when bold patterns are always encouraged. As the model showcased, a button-down shirt is a wardrobe must-have, and it can be styled many ways, even when it's in an eye-catching print like this. Pair it with denim à la Teigen, tuck it into a leather skirt for some sass, or wear it with wide-leg pants when you return to the office. The collared look is sleek and sophisticated, instantly elevating any old pair of jeans. Plus, the weight is ideal on its own during warm spring days.

While Teigen's Saint Laurent silk blouse costs $1,090, you don't have to dish out a grand for the same look. We found several lookalikes on Amazon, and prices start at just $17. Shoppers are loving these classic button-down shirts, awarding this $19 choice nearly 5,000 five-star ratings and this $25 option more than 2,000. 

No matter where or how you wear it, a polka dot button-down blouse can be your staple shirt this spring. Shop four polka dot button-down shirts on Amazon below.

