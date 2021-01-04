Chrissy Teigen went to the famous Body Electric tattoo and piercing parlor for her new nose bling

Chrissy Teigen Pierces Nose Again After Botched First Attempt: 'Second Time's a Charm'

Chrissy Teigen finally got the nose piercing she wanted!

On Monday, the 35-year-old model and cookbook author revealed that she had pierced her nose for a second time, nearly one week after a botched first attempt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did it. Second time's a charm," Teigen said in the video while showing off her newly blinged-out nose.

This time, the star went to the famous Body Electric tattoo and piercing parlor in Hollywood, owned by celebrity piercer, Brian Keith Thompson.

Teigen had previously paid a visit to Thompson to get a few piercings along her left ear, which appeared to be on her cartilage and in the inner ear. She showed them off on her Instagram Story in late July, PEOPLE reported.

"Look how cool I am! I am so cool. I love it," she said while tagging Thompson.

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, her new nose piercing comes after a failed first attempt, when Teigen decided to get her nose pierced while on vacation with her family in St. Barts.

"So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao," Teigen tweeted at the time.

In a follow-up tweet, the mom of two continued, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong."