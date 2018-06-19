Chrissy Teigen is known for keeping it real, whether she’s sharing her “milky boobs” from breastfeeding with the world via Instagram or taking selfies with her hair in a messy topknot while done-up celebrities are gracing the Met Gala red carpet. But her latest Instagram post is giving fans another behind-the-scenes look at her not-so-glamorous beauty routine.

Rather than share a photo of her hair and makeup professionally done while wearing a designer outfit, the model and mother of two appears in a black tube top with a towel draped over her lap, her face covered by a sheet mask.

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right?” Teigen captioned the shot, then jokingly added, “*vagina dissolves*”

It may seem odd, but steaming has become a favorite practice of celebrities. Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow, who will try any beauty treatment in the name of Goop.

“The first time I tried v-steaming, I was like, ‘This is insane,'” Paltrow told The Cut in 2016. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—– mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I start to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Jesse Grant/Getty

In a since-deleted article on the Goop website, Paltrow encouraged her readers to try out the (literally) hot trend.

She explained, “You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al. It is an energetic release — not just a steam douche — that balances female hormone levels. If you’re in L.A., you have to do it.”

However, doctors are split on the treatment.