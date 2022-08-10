People.com Lifestyle Style Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon She wore the breathable style in a print Kate Middleton favors By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: chrissy teigen/instagram Chrissy Teigen and Kate Middleton have more than just their love of children in common: Both moms are suckers for a bold print, too. While the Duchess of Cambridge's style falls on the preppier side, both she and Teigen are fans of polka dot clothing. Middleton has been spotted in the playful pattern many times over the years, notably twice at Wimbledon this past July. The cookbook author, on the other hand, sported a black and white polka dot button-up back in March, and over the weekend, she wore palazzo pants in the same classic color combo. On August 7, Teigen (who announced her fourth pregnancy with husband John Legend just last week!) shared two photos to Instagram in which she's wearing wide-leg pants in black and white polka dots. Shouting out the designer, she raved about the breezy bottoms, calling them "stretchy, high, and long." Teigen topped off the fun look with a plain black T-shirt and later, a life jacket while she boated with her three-year-old son Miles. This isn't the first time Teigen has been spotted wearing the flowy style this summer: She explored NYC in a pink pair in June, following Vanessa Hudgens' lead from an April appearance at Coachella. The best part about palazzo pants? They're comfortable and flattering on a variety of body types, and the breathable silhouette is ideal for warm weather. While Teigen's exact pick costs $195, you don't have to spend that much to try the trend yourself. There are plenty of affordable polka dot pants out there, like this $20 pair with pockets from Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Shinfy Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants in Polka Dot, $19.98; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These polka dot palazzo pants have more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers call them "great for curves'' and a "game-changer" for those with long legs. Ringing in at just $22 and available in 44 colors and patterns, you might want to grab a few of these billowy bottoms. Amazon Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pant in Polka Dot, $21.99; amazon.com This pair — which is on sale for $34 right now — is slightly dressier and more appropriate for professional environments. Make going back to the office more manageable by wearing these comfy pants with a black or white blouse. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants in Polka Dot, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Polka dots make every outfit cheerier, so take a page out of Teigen's book and snag your own pair of breezy bottoms in the playful print for summer. Shop more palazzo pants from Lulus, The Loft, and Express below. Lulu's Buy It! Digby Navy Blue Polka Dot Flyaway Pants, $53; lulus.com Loft Buy It! Fluid Wide Leg Pants in Polka Dot, $59.99 (orig. $74.50); loft.com Express Buy It! Super High Waisted Polka Dot Wide Leg Pant, $69.99 (orig. $80); express.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.