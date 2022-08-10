Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon

She wore the breathable style in a print Kate Middleton favors

chrissy teigen/instagram
Photo: chrissy teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and Kate Middleton have more than just their love of children in common: Both moms are suckers for a bold print, too.

While the Duchess of Cambridge's style falls on the preppier side, both she and Teigen are fans of polka dot clothing. Middleton has been spotted in the playful pattern many times over the years, notably twice at Wimbledon this past July. The cookbook author, on the other hand, sported a black and white polka dot button-up back in March, and over the weekend, she wore palazzo pants in the same classic color combo.

On August 7, Teigen (who announced her fourth pregnancy with husband John Legend just last week!) shared two photos to Instagram in which she's wearing wide-leg pants in black and white polka dots. Shouting out the designer, she raved about the breezy bottoms, calling them "stretchy, high, and long." Teigen topped off the fun look with a plain black T-shirt and later, a life jacket while she boated with her three-year-old son Miles.

This isn't the first time Teigen has been spotted wearing the flowy style this summer: She explored NYC in a pink pair in June, following Vanessa Hudgens' lead from an April appearance at Coachella. The best part about palazzo pants? They're comfortable and flattering on a variety of body types, and the breathable silhouette is ideal for warm weather.

While Teigen's exact pick costs $195, you don't have to spend that much to try the trend yourself. There are plenty of affordable polka dot pants out there, like this $20 pair with pockets from Amazon.

Polka Dot Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Shinfy Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants in Polka Dot, $19.98; amazon.com

These polka dot palazzo pants have more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers call them "great for curves'' and a "game-changer" for those with long legs. Ringing in at just $22 and available in 44 colors and patterns, you might want to grab a few of these billowy bottoms.

Polka Dot Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pant in Polka Dot, $21.99; amazon.com

This pair — which is on sale for $34 right now — is slightly dressier and more appropriate for professional environments. Make going back to the office more manageable by wearing these comfy pants with a black or white blouse.

Polka Dot Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants in Polka Dot, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Polka dots make every outfit cheerier, so take a page out of Teigen's book and snag your own pair of breezy bottoms in the playful print for summer. Shop more palazzo pants from Lulus, The Loft, and Express below.

Polka Dot Pants
Lulu's

Buy It! Digby Navy Blue Polka Dot Flyaway Pants, $53; lulus.com

Polka Dot Pants
Loft

Buy It! Fluid Wide Leg Pants in Polka Dot, $59.99 (orig. $74.50); loft.com

Polka Dot Pants
Express

Buy It! Super High Waisted Polka Dot Wide Leg Pant, $69.99 (orig. $80); express.com

