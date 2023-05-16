Chrissy Teigen Reveals the True Depth of Her Online Shopping Habit in Hilarious Instagrams

Chrissy Teigen has a new best friend! Well, according to her phone.

The model and wife of John Legend took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a hilarious observation her phone made about her "friends."

The funny moment came when Teigen was scrolling through her photo album and looking at the iPhone feature that separates your photos and locations into what it commonly sees.

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

One of the people her phone gathered photos of wasn't a friend at all and wasn't even someone Teigen had ever met. Instead, it was a model from an online shopping site that Teigen has regularly screenshotted, so much so that she became worthy of her own album.

Teigen shared the comical moment with her 41.8 million followers with the onscreen text, "I online shop so much that apple thinks this lady is a person I know," before adding a zoomed-in shot of the woman's face jokingly adding, "She is my best friend."

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Teigen's hilarious observation comes just hours after she reflected on her grocery shopping outfits.

The star posted a six-part carousel to Instagram, recapping 18 of the looks she has worn to grab some grub at Bristol Farms.

She hilariously captioned the post, "choose your @bristolfarms fighter!! I wanna say I'm a mix of 17 (unhinged) and 16 (space staring/clinical depression) - if you haven't picked up my baking mixes there yet, please do!! Pancakes and banana bread are top sellers!! 🍌🥞🍪."

The two she says she is a mix of were a boho-style outfit with a fringe purse, denim shorts, black tee, short cowboy boots and "unhinged" hair combined with her blank stare while wearing a black leather jacket, matching tee and tennis shoes.

Other than the "unhinged" and "space staring" looks, she also gave a glimpse at her pregnancy style, comfort-forward ensembles and what she wore during the mask mandate to keep her home fed, including some simple leggings looks, a full-on gown and a sweater and skirt combo.