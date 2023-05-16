Chrissy Teigen Reveals the True Depth of Her Online Shopping Habit in Hilarious Instagrams

She just wants to shop, okay?

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 16, 2023 04:07 PM
Chrissy Tiger's Online Shopping Habit Has Gotten So Bad Her Phone Thinks She's Friends With the Models
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen has a new best friend! Well, according to her phone.

The model and wife of John Legend took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a hilarious observation her phone made about her "friends."

The funny moment came when Teigen was scrolling through her photo album and looking at the iPhone feature that separates your photos and locations into what it commonly sees.

Chrissy Tiger's Online Shopping Habit Has Gotten So Bad Her Phone Thinks She's Friends With the Models
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

One of the people her phone gathered photos of wasn't a friend at all and wasn't even someone Teigen had ever met. Instead, it was a model from an online shopping site that Teigen has regularly screenshotted, so much so that she became worthy of her own album.

Teigen shared the comical moment with her 41.8 million followers with the onscreen text, "I online shop so much that apple thinks this lady is a person I know," before adding a zoomed-in shot of the woman's face jokingly adding, "She is my best friend."

Chrissy Tiger's Online Shopping Habit Has Gotten So Bad Her Phone Thinks She's Friends With the Models
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Teigen's hilarious observation comes just hours after she reflected on her grocery shopping outfits.

The star posted a six-part carousel to Instagram, recapping 18 of the looks she has worn to grab some grub at Bristol Farms.

She hilariously captioned the post, "choose your @bristolfarms fighter!! I wanna say I'm a mix of 17 (unhinged) and 16 (space staring/clinical depression) - if you haven't picked up my baking mixes there yet, please do!! Pancakes and banana bread are top sellers!! 🍌🥞🍪."

The two she says she is a mix of were a boho-style outfit with a fringe purse, denim shorts, black tee, short cowboy boots and "unhinged" hair combined with her blank stare while wearing a black leather jacket, matching tee and tennis shoes.

Other than the "unhinged" and "space staring" looks, she also gave a glimpse at her pregnancy style, comfort-forward ensembles and what she wore during the mask mandate to keep her home fed, including some simple leggings looks, a full-on gown and a sweater and skirt combo.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsSG0whshxn/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D The collab y’all have been waiting for… GRWM (Katy) while @lukebryan narrates💄🤝 (And then watch #idol’s road to the finale special tonight at 9pm ET!) 📹: @biancanicdao
Luke Bryan Hilariously Narrates Katy Perry's Pre-Show Makeup Routine: 'Cementing Her Bangline'
British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Hilarious Explainer for People Who Mix Her Up with Kourtney: 'Resemblance Is Uncanny'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen at The Chiltern Firehouse in Central London. 16 May 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Glam Date Night in London as She Launches Rhode in the U.K.
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Go Inside Brooks Nader's Sexy 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Shoot (Exclusive)
eva mendes wears ryan gosling Barbie tee on instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRkJwzPNKt/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'
Colton Underwood wedding photos
Olivia Wilde Wears 'Wedding Dress' to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Wedding
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
All About Beyoncé's 'Sunwashed Blonde' Hair Color, Plus the One Look Her Pro Says She'll Never Do Again
Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Fox Takes on the 'No-Pants' Trend While Pumping Gas in Her Underwear
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras Says Modeling for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover 'Was a Huge Confidence Boost' (Exclusive)
Swimsuit Issue 2023
Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
jennifer aniston at ulta
Jennifer Aniston Hits Ulta in Disguise for Her Haircare Brand's In-Store Launch: 'This Is So Exciting'
eva amurri
Eva Amurri Tries on Wedding Dresses Ahead of Nuptials to Ian Hock: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Wears String Bikini — and Sand! — in Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot
Kendall Jenner Strikes a Sexy Pose in Itsy Bitsy String Bikini for Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot 
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry