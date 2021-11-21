Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Eyebrows Following Transplant, Warns Teens to 'Not Pluck Them All Off'

The 35-year-old model called her transformation "crazy" in a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday

Chrissy Teigen is excited about her latest transformation!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old model shared a trio of videos to her Instagram Story of herself following eyebrow transplant surgery, where hairs are taken from the back of a patient's head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she wrote atop a photo of herself post-surgery, tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

In the second slide, Teigen posted a more candid image of her new look, calling the results "crazy" in the caption.

"They look so cool," she said in the clip while pointing to her new brows. "He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy!"

The Lip Sync Battle personality gushed over her new look again in a third video shared later in the evening.

"A little dark from the pencil but its so cool to have brows again," she captioned the clip. She then warned teenagers to "not pluck them all off like I did!!"

In a post on his own Instagram page, Dr. Diamond said he knows "too many people," including "entire generations," that have overplucked their brows or are experiencing thinning over time.

"Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic," he wrote alongside a shot of Teigen's Story. "They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in."

This isn't the first time Teigen has changed up her look this year. In August, the star chopped off her hair just above the shoulder for a sleek bob cut, which she said was inspired by friend Kourtney Kardashian.

"Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute," she captioned a video of herself playing with her newly trimmed locks.