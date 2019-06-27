Chrissy Teigen's Mom Steals Daughter's Designer Dress, Asks Internet Who Wore It Better

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

Like daughter like mother!

Chrissy Teigen is known for her hilarious and candid presence on Twitter and Instagram and her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, is following in the social media star’s footsteps. While she often makes appearances on Chrissy’s Instagram, Vilailuck has been sharing her own hilarious shenanigans on her own account and her latest post is one of her best yet.

On Monday, Chrissy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a green feather-trimmed 16 Arlington dress, and a few days later, the green sheath made another appearance — this time on Vilailuck’s Instagram.

Vilailuck shared split photo of Chrissy and herself wearing the same swirl-printed green dress, striking her best model pose writing, “@chrissyteigen So Who wore better? 😀”

She responded back, “Oh my god you dork.”

Both styled the look in the same way — with an ankle-strap sandal and their hair pulled back in a pony.

RELATED: Celeb Moms and Kids Who Share Clothes

Vilailuck lives with her daughter and her EGOT-winning son-in-law, John Legend, and often posts cute and candid moments with grandkids Luna Simone, 3 and Miles Theodore, 13 months.

Most recently, she took Luna on her first trip to the dentist and hilarious helped Miles’s perfect his first word, “Yeah” in a cute video.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Is Mom-Shamed Over Luna’s First Visit to the Dentist: You ‘Guys Never Fail Me’

Her Instagram is full of other hidden fashion gems, like the time she practiced posing like Chrissy.

And when she joined in with Chrissy, John and Luna in wearing matching holiday striped pajamas.

And the time she shared a pic on a shopping spree… inside J.C. Penney.