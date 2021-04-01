Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Pepper Says She’s ‘Single and Ready to Mingle’ as She Lives Her ‘Best Life’
In PEOPLE's newest The Beautiful Issue, Chrissy Teigen and her mom Pepper open up about parenting, cooking and being inseparable
There's no doubt about it — Chrissy Teigen got it from her mama!
The Cravings author and her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, grace one of three covers for PEOPLE's latest The Beautiful Issue. In a hilarious interview, they sound off on everything from giving birth to swapping clothes ... to Pepper's dating life.
"We should do a call-to-action for mom. Mom is single and ready to mingle," says Chrissy, 35. Affirms Pepper, who's releasing her first cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook, on April 13: "I'm living the best life, is that what it is? I'm so happy."
While her parents are no longer married, "we are truly one big, happy family," says Chrissy, whose mom has lived with her and husband John Legend, 42, for years.
Though some would balk at living with their mother-in-law, Chrissy and John wouldn't have it any other way.
"She's just their everything. They have their little secrets and their little world," says Chrissy of her mother's sweet relationship with her grandkids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. "It's just so beautiful that she is so energetic and so there and present for our kids and our family."
As she and her former Sexiest Man Alive husband shot to superstardom over the last decade, Chrissy says they've done their best to pass on traditions from their own childhoods.
"My dad [Ron Teigen Sr.] traveled a lot, but no matter what we were [all about] family," says Chrissy. "We would go on these road trips, and John and I are like that now. It's really nice to have our cluster in our house. Love is something that you show through being together, the memories you make and the road trips you take."
