Chrissy Teigen Models New Leggings She Received with Husband John Legend's Face on the Bottom

Chrissy Teigen modeled a new pair of leggings that are a hilarious nod to her husband John Legend.

On Thursday, Teigen, 34, showed off the new look, posing on all fours to reveal two hearts with the Legend’s face in each — on the backside of the pants.

Making the leggings all the more festive, a pink and red rainbow-like stripe adorned the sides.

“We get… really random stuff sent to the house,” Teigen captioned the post, revealing the pants were a gift.

Teigen also shared the photo on Twitter writing, “Thanks to whomever sent these.”

While it’s not immediately who is responsible for the gesture, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski seemingly took credit.

“I’m happy you’re enjoying them,” Porowski, 35, wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

This wouldn’t be the first time Teigen sported an ensemble with her husband’s face plastered on it.

In November, in a post shared on the Lip Sync Battle host’s Instagram Stories, Teigen wore matching onesies with friends Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa — and they featured Legend’s Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE cover.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!” the mother of two wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, showing off the trio’s hilarious outfits.

It’s not the first time Teigen has poked fun at her husband’s title as Sexiest Man Alive, which PEOPLE revealed earlier the same month.

The cookbook author has been teasing Legend, with whom she shares daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1, about it on Twitter since the news broke, and even updated her bio on the social media platform to read, “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

Legend and Teigen also made note of the “All of Me” singer’s title when they were tapped as the celebrity spokes-couple for Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella.

thanks to whomever sent these pic.twitter.com/NgIXCOiw8D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 7, 2020

In the brand’s first Super Bowl ad, the two unveiled Genesis’ new “Young Luxury” campaign.

The 60-second spot opened with Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, arriving at a fancy party filled with “old luxury” stereotypes.

“John, why did you bring me here?” Teigen bemoans.

“I think it’s time we throw old luxury a going away party,” Legend replies.

Then Teigen interrupts the party and addresses the room, hilariously calling out everyone from the “guy who thinks his loud suit is a personality” to the “lady who goes to Asia once and suddenly think she’s spiritual.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend David Crotty/Getty

She makes a toast to old luxury — “You’ve had a good run” — and introduces “young luxury,” directing everyone to the driveway with a grand, sweeping gesture. But Legend, who was supposed to pull up in Genesis’ first Sport Utility Vehicle, the GV80, misses her cue.

“Where were you?!” she demands. “It was supposed to be a thing, and you made it not a thing.”

“What’s the magic word?” he teases.

An exasperated Teigen replies, “Sexiest Man Alive.”