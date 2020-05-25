Model Behavior! Chrissy Teigen's Greatest Modeling Throwbacks

Before she was an author and mother of two, Teigen was strutting down the runway 

By Andrea Wurzburger
May 25, 2020 01:04 PM

What's the Deal?

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Or should we say, what's the Deal or No Deal? Teigen was one of the briefcase models on the show. 

Kind of a Big Deal

In May 2020, Teigen captioned a throwback photo of herself during her Deal or No Deal days, "This feels like an alternate universe," adding in the comments, "I never understood when I was supposed to make the sad face. I think that’s why I was gently replaced." 

Baby Angels

Teigen posted this throwback Victoria's Secret catalog photo alongside models Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda.

Big Hair, Don't Care

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen rocked big hair while strutting the runway for Tyler Rose Swimwear at Miami Swim Week 2011. 

Plaid to See You

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Seriously, her hair was her greatest accessory. 

Rainbow Bright

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen smiled big as she walked for Tyler Rose Swimwear at Miami Swim Week 2011. 

Green With Envy

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Here's a green suit she rocked for the Ed Hardy fashion show during Miami Swim Week 2011. 

Walk It Out

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen captioned a throwback of her rocking an Ed Hardy look on the runway: "the hell is this hair." 

Strike a Pose

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen is a total natural on the runway.

Sign of the Times

Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen posted a photo of herself at the Ed Hardy fashion show in 2011 (left) and captioned the shot, "2011. Ed Hardy fashion show. Almost positive Jon Gosselin sat front row. I was star struck." 

On the right, Teigen wore a bikini with a fringe coverup for True Religion's runway show the same year. 

All That Glitters Is Gold

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teigen looked stunning in a gold one-piece from Beach Bunny. 

Totally Fierce

Frazer Harrison/Getty

And fierce AF in a leopard-print Beach Bunny bikini. Peep that oh-so-2011 scarf. 

Lace It Up

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Not sure that lace over the eyes is practical for the beach or pool, but Chrissy made it work. 

