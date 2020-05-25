Model Behavior! Chrissy Teigen's Greatest Modeling Throwbacks
Before she was an author and mother of two, Teigen was strutting down the runway
What's the Deal?
Or should we say, what's the Deal or No Deal? Teigen was one of the briefcase models on the show.
Kind of a Big Deal
In May 2020, Teigen captioned a throwback photo of herself during her Deal or No Deal days, "This feels like an alternate universe," adding in the comments, "I never understood when I was supposed to make the sad face. I think that’s why I was gently replaced."
Baby Angels
Teigen posted this throwback Victoria's Secret catalog photo alongside models Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda.
Big Hair, Don't Care
Teigen rocked big hair while strutting the runway for Tyler Rose Swimwear at Miami Swim Week 2011.
Plaid to See You
Seriously, her hair was her greatest accessory.
Rainbow Bright
Teigen smiled big as she walked for Tyler Rose Swimwear at Miami Swim Week 2011.
Green With Envy
Here's a green suit she rocked for the Ed Hardy fashion show during Miami Swim Week 2011.
Walk It Out
Teigen captioned a throwback of her rocking an Ed Hardy look on the runway: "the hell is this hair."
Strike a Pose
Teigen is a total natural on the runway.
Sign of the Times
Teigen posted a photo of herself at the Ed Hardy fashion show in 2011 (left) and captioned the shot, "2011. Ed Hardy fashion show. Almost positive Jon Gosselin sat front row. I was star struck."
On the right, Teigen wore a bikini with a fringe coverup for True Religion's runway show the same year.
All That Glitters Is Gold
Teigen looked stunning in a gold one-piece from Beach Bunny.
Totally Fierce
And fierce AF in a leopard-print Beach Bunny bikini. Peep that oh-so-2011 scarf.
Lace It Up
Not sure that lace over the eyes is practical for the beach or pool, but Chrissy made it work.