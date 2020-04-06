This Celeb-Approved Skincare Device Is the Closest Thing to a Salon-Quality Facial at Home

Image zoom Foreo/Instagram

It’s officially time to do a deep clean. No, we’re not talking about a deep clean of your house (though that’s another to-do you can certainly tackle right now), but rather, a deep cleanse of your skin. While you might be asking yourself, “How do I do that when my go-to spa is closed for the unforeseeable future?,” don’t worry because the solution lies in Nordstrom’s surprise beauty sale.

Yes, the retailer is back to brighten your Monday with yet another unexpected round of deals that just can’t be beat. Hiding among the more than 10,000 items (which includes brands and beauty shelf staples that rarely get marked down) is the secret to your best at-home facial yet: Foreo facial cleansing devices on sale.

The name of these skincare tools probably sounds familiar, and that’s because they’ve been praised by some of Hollywood’s dewiest, glowiest celebs, like Chrissy Teigen (who actually teamed up with the brand on the launch of the Foreo Luna 3), Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian West. But the fact that tons of flawless celebs have backed these skincare devices is only a small part of their appeal: What they do (and how they do it) is the true selling point.

If you don’t know, Foreo’s Luna and Luna Mini tools are cleansing brushes much like your Clarisonic, but smaller and much more hygienic thanks to the brand’s bacteria-resistant silicone brush heads.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device, $101.15 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com

According to the product description, the various Foreo models, like the Compact Mini 2 and the Luna 3, have more than 1,300 touchpoints that draw out impurities (think: dirt, oil, makeup residue) and remove dead skin cells to leave skin glowing and radiant. The devices also feature adjustable speeds, and you’ll get tons of uses per charge (300 for the mini and 650 for the Luna 3, to be exact).

Other pluses of these small-but-mighty skincare tools? Easy maintenance (a quick rinse with hot water and soap after use does the trick), no brush head replacements needed, and they’re tiny enough to seamlessly fit into your skincare bag.

If you’ve been looking for a new beauty hero (or just feeling a really deep clean), the Foreo Luna devices might be your calling card. Get one on sale at Nordstrom today, but warning: This deal ends tomorrow morning.

Image zoom

Buy It! Foreo Luna 3 Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing & Firming Massage Device, $169.15 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com

