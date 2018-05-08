Chrissy Teigen Is 'Very Jealous' About Missing the Met Gala But Posts Beauty Tips from Her Couch

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying her 2018 Met Gala — from the comfort of her couch.

The pregnant model, 32, shared her view on Instagram where she jokingly said she couldn’t wait for her “turn” on the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Teigen followed it up with a second post detailing her “glam” look with a close-up of her hair in a messy topknot.

“this year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!!” she wrote. “First I shampooed my #hairyesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body.”

In a third post, the mom of one admitted she was “very jealous” she wasn’t attending the Met Gala and flaunting her style with their “Heavenly Bodies” theme.

“I was gonna do a makeup breakdown but I’m honestly just very jealous I’m not there. Also I need to drink water,” she wrote.

Teigen was likely resting at home before welcoming a son with husband John Legend in June. The cookbook author joked on Twitter earlier this month that she was ready to part ways with her pre-baby wardrobe, leaving her younger fellow models to carry the trend torch.

The pregnant star suggested hot designers like Vetements are better suited to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Hailey Baldwin.

Time for a style overhaul. I wore the same stuff after Luna but I think it’s time I let the young guns wear the vetements now. Hailey, Bella, Gigi, Kendall. Take it away. Ol’ Chrissy-two-kids is moving onto mature pastures — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2018

“Time for a style overhaul,” Teigen tweeted. “I wore the same stuff after Luna but I think it’s time I let the young guns wear the vetements now.”

“Hailey, Bella, Gigi, Kendall. Take it away,” she continued. “Ol’ Chrissy-two-kids is moving onto mature pastures.”

