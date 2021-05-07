Chrissy Teigen Wore the Pretty KN95 Face Mask That’s Taking Over Hollywood
Maskc is taking over Hollywood. First, its non-boring disposable face masks were (and continue to be) a hit among the stars, amassing a seemingly endless fan list that includes Lucy Hale, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Mandy Moore. Now, its colorful KN95s are making quite the splash, with a recent Teigen sighting proving that Maskc's takeover is unstoppable.
Masks aren't going away anytime soon, and even with an increase in vaccinations, we'll be wearing them for quite some time. Adequate protection is always key, and for that, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers KN95 masks a great pick by, as they're similar to the N95 options that have been reserved for healthcare professionals. While most KN95s on the market have been black or white, Maskc unveiled packs of colorful ones that are anything but boring.
Teigen shared her Maskc KN95 selfie on Instagram Stories earlier this week, showing off a pretty eye makeup moment — one that consisted of white liner on her upper eyelid — and an even prettier face mask moment, courtesy of Maskc's colorful spring packs. She's the latest celeb to hop aboard the Maskc KN95 train, one that also includes Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Emma Roberts, and Sophie Turner, and she won't be the last.
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $27 with code MOM (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Maskc's colorful KN95s are made with a heavy-duty five-ply construction that includes three center layers that work together to block bacteria, plus a non-woven exterior and a soft interior that won't irritate the skin. They also have a bendable nose wire for a customized fit, plus comfy ear loops that won't overstretch with excess wear. As a final bonus, they're Food and Drug Administration-approved, as they come from Dongguan Pan American Electronics Co., Ltd., an FDA-authorized KN95 manufacturer.
Of course, the fact that they come in an array of pretty colors, like pink, blue, and green, is just the cherry on top of an already great KN95 mask. And with Teigen's stamp of approval, there's no telling how fast they'll sell out, but based on past evidence, we'd say fast. Shop Hollywood's favorite KN95 face mask below.
Buy It! Maskc Almond KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $22.50 with code MOM (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask 10 Pack, $27 with code MOM (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- Chrissy Teigen Wore the Pretty KN95 Face Mask That’s Taking Over Hollywood
- The Compact Shelf That More Than 20,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Is 63% Off Right Now
- Crocs Is Giving 50,000 Free Pairs of Shoes to Nurses Next Week
- This Under-$700 Treadmill Is Just as Good as More Expensive Models, According to Amazon Shoppers