Chrissy Teigen Wore the Pretty KN95 Face Mask That’s Taking Over Hollywood

Masks aren't going away anytime soon, and even with an increase in vaccinations, we'll be wearing them for quite some time. Adequate protection is always key, and for that, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers KN95 masks a great pick by, as they're similar to the N95 options that have been reserved for healthcare professionals. While most KN95s on the market have been black or white, Maskc unveiled packs of colorful ones that are anything but boring.