Chrissy Teigen Poses with Her Legs in the Air During Body Makeup Session

Beauty and flexibility go hand-in-hand for Chrissy Teigen.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host, 33, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into one of the more unconventional parts of her glam routine on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of herself being worked on by two pros as she sat in a makeup chair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While makeup artist Diane Buzzetta focused on Teigen’s face, hair stylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza applied makeup to her legs — which were spread apart and lifted straight up in the air as Teigen lay back slightly to give the two artists the best possible vantage points.

“When I was young, makeup was just for the face,” Teigen joked in the image’s caption.

Both Buzzetta and Oropeza shared the same picture to their Instagram stories, with the former writing over the top, ” … what’s weird?” and the latter noting on his version, “Sometimes I do body makeup too.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About a Skin Blemish on Instagram: “I See You Little Guy”

Teigen is not shy about sharing her beauty secrets with her fans — or her beauty products with her husband, John Legend.

“We share pretty much everything,” the cookbook author told PEOPLE this month. “We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We’re not sticklers about the actual skincare products.”

Chrissy Teigen Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Though the couple — who share son Miles Theodore, 13 months, and daughter Luna Simone, 3 — use each other’s different skincare buys interchangeably, there’s one item both Teigen and Legend, 40, each keep on hand at all times: Foreo's Luna 3.

“When it comes to tools, we have our own individual things. He has a Foreo, too. It’s right next to the sink. It’s like his-and-hers Foreos!” said Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kristy Sparow/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen’s Sports Illustrated Contract Said That She Could Hide Her Feet in the Sand

Though Teigen is open about her own beauty routine, she understandably has no interest in entertaining trolls who feel it appropriate to make remarks about the appearance of her children.

In the comments section of a recent adorable video featuring Luna bargaining with her mom over candy, one Instagram user quipped, “Finally someone brushed her hair” alongside two crying-laughing emojis.

In the clip, Luna could be seen with her hair slicked back into a tiny ponytail as she tried to persuade her mom to give her three pieces of candy for good behavior (the court ultimately settled on two pieces).

Teigen quickly fired back at the commentator, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”