Chrissy Teigen is a top model, devoted mother, successful cookbook writer, and overall hilarious human being — among many other things. But in addition to all that, she’s incredibly generous, according to the Ohio waitress who says Teigen left her a $1,000 tip.

When Teigen host sat down at waitress Mikayla Scott’s table at Outback Steakhouse last week, the 21-year-old waitress was “nervous” to serve her, according to an interview she gave to the Associated Press. But to Scott’s surprise, she had nothing to be nervous about. Teigen apparently took a liking to the waitress — and when she paid the $193.81 bill, she left an additional $1,000 for Scott, who is said to have shared some of the cash with her coworkers, and used the rest for car repairs. “I was like, ’Oh my God, praise the Lord,” Scott said.

The Lip Sync Battle host was joined by her one-year-old daughter, Luna, and multiple other people at the restaurant in Centerville, Ohio, which is about 30 minutes from her husband John Legend’s hometown of Springfield. Legend was reportedly in town to watch his hometown high school football team play.

This isn’t the only time Chrissy has been feeling generous lately. Back in April, the star donated $5,605 to a woman’s crowdfunding page in order to pay for the remainder of her beauty school tuition.

“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” Teigen wrote alongside her YouCaring donation. With her most recent generous gesture, Teigen joins the ranks of other celebrity big tippers including Taylor Swift and Tom Hanks.

What do you think of Teigen’s generous nature? Sound off below,