Chrissy Teigen's Intriguing Style Hack Made Her Lace-Up Shoes the Star of Her Outfit
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to a good hack, but the latest one she shared (possibly unintentionally) has us rethinking how we'll wear jeans this spring.
Teigen made an appearance at the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin on March 12 to promote The Way Down, the HBO Max docuseries she executive produced. Sitting on stage for the panel put her styling trick right in the eyeline of her audience: Teigen tied her sparkly lace-up heels up over her baggy jeans, bringing their eye-catching detail that usually gets hidden underneath pants to the forefront.
Its impact is twofold: It not only makes the lace-up feature — a trend that's poised for big things this spring — the star of her outfit, but it also transforms the hemline of an average pair of jeans. Some might call it "genius," while others might not be totally on board with it. In fact, it's already stirred up some strong opinions on our team! It's definitely a controversial style trick, and it's 100 percent worth test driving for yourself, especially as you're shopping for new spring clothes.
To achieve Teigen's stylish on-stage look, all you need are some loose-fitting jeans (think wide-leg silhouettes, though skinny jeans will also work) and lace-up shoes with long straps that you can wrap around your ankles and part way up your calves — heels, sandals, and ballet flats will all work just fine. The longer the strap, the better, as it'll have a more impactful cinching effect on the pant's hemline.
The hack is ideal for this time of year, when we're nagaviating unpredictable spring temperatures that might still require pants over skirts, lace-up shoes' natural pair. With this trick, you're able to wear your favorite lace-up shoes without the risk of freezing your legs off.
Shop the Teigen-approved combo of jeans and lace-up shoes below. Who knows, it might just be your favorite one yet.
