This Is Chrissy Teigen’s $18 Trick for Plump, Moisturized Lips 

Thank goodness for Chrissy Teigen. She’s like the most in-the-know BFF you could wish for, regularly dishing out unexpected snack hacks (like her secret to the perfect cup of hot cocoa) and beauty tips on her Instagram Stories that may have never crossed your mind — until she makes them known and you end up asking yourself, “Why didn’t I think of this sooner?”

The model and author recently shared a self-care selfie on her Stories in which she’s lounging on a chair in a silky feather-embellished robe with a gold lip mask. Yes, a lip mask. It’s a beauty staple, just like your daily moisturizer or face cleanser, that’s often forgotten about — or at least not utilized enough.

Chrissy’s 24-karat gold collagen-based lip mask is from Knesko Skin. It works to tackle some of the most pressing skincare (err, lipcare?) concerns — such as dryness, wrinkles, and fine lines — while also reducing redness and puffiness. The mask, which, per the brand, acts like a “second skin,” locks in an impressive cocktail of colloidal gold nanoparticles and age-defying ingredients like marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and aloe extract to heal thin lip skin and leave you with plumper, more youthful-looking lips.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

There’s more to this mask than its impressive anti-aging benefits, though. According to the brand, “Knekso’s gold lip mask is designed to open and strengthen your Third Eye, helping you to clear negativity, ease inner tension, and release your natural creative impulses.” While we can’t prove these claims to be true, it certainly enhances this self-care essential, if you ask us.

An anti-aging lip mask is the perfect addition to any beauty routine — not to mention it makes for a pretty ‘grammable selfie, too. If you don’t want to dish out $18 on Chrissy's one-time-use lip mask, you can score a handful of similar options with the same benefits from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Ulta for less. Shop our favorite picks to add to your next self-care night below.

Buy It! Draymont Luxury 24K Gold Anti-Wrinkle Eye and Lip Face Mask, $12.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Jakuva Collagen Crystal Moisturizing Anti-Aging Lip Mask, $9.96; amazon.com

Buy It! Fast Beauty Co. Kiss Me Honey Comb Lip Mask, $3.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Jakuva 24K Gold Collagen Lip Mask, $9.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Patchology Wink & a Kiss Flashpatch Hydrogels, $10; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Star Kisser Jelly Lip Plumping Mask, $14; ulta.com

