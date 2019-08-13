Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Butt Being 'Inverted' — 'You Can Eat Soup Out of My Buttcheeks'

Chrissy Teigen loves cracking a good joke, even when she’s the butt of it.

The cookbook author and TV host, 33, poked fun at her derrière when she posted a photo of herself sunbathing on her stomach in a high-cut one piece swimsuit while her English bulldog, Paul, sat smiling by her side. “#tinybootyclub,” Teigen captioned the pic, drawing attention to her backside.

When comedian Whitney Cummings offered a reasonable explanation for why the star’s butt seems on the smaller side, Teigen continued to playfully throw jabs at herself.

“I think your boobs just make it seem smaller than it is?” Cummings suggested in the comments, as first pointed out by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Teigen hilariously replied: “@whitneycummings no it’s literally inverted you can eat soup out of my buttcheeks.”

Fans applauded Teigen in the comments for boasting her unedited, natural booty.

“Nothing like a Natural unaltered ass. More power to her!” one fan commented on @CommentByCelebs’ re-post of Teigen’s Instagram photo.

Another fan wrote: “I love this! Thank you for representing the tiny booty club! And thank you for not getting a fake booty and promoting it as real. #youaregorgeous#tinybootygirlsunite.”

Over the years, Teigen has been open about her ongoing relationship with her body. While she’s a celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Teigen has said she would focus on losing weight to fit a certain size, but she’s working on letting go of that after having her kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

“Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she said last year. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”