Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Skincare Products with Each Other 'All the Time'

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t keep any of her beauty products off-limits to husband John Legend — and neither does he.

“We share pretty much everything,” Teigen, 33, tells PEOPLE. “We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We’re not sticklers about the actual skincare products.”

Though the couple, who share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 13 months, use each other’s different skincare interchangeably, there’s one item both Teigen and Legend, 40, each keep on-hand at all times: Foreo's Luna 3.

“When it comes to tools, we have our own individual things. He has a Foreo, too. It’s right next to the sink. It’s like his-and-hers Foreos!” Teigen, who’s partnering with Foreo for the launch of the Luna 3, says.

Foreo’s newest silicone, sonic cleansing device, which deep cleans as it massages skin at one of 16 different power levels, has become a staple for the star when she’s traveling since it serves multiple purposes. “It’s so easy to use and leaves my skin feeling so clean and refreshed,” she says. “On airplanes I get crazy dry — almost peeling. So I will put some Aquaphor or Lucas' Papaw Ointment around my nose and cheeks, then use the Luna 3 to infuse it into my skin.”

She adds, “I actually probably have better skin when I’m traveling than I do in normal life!”

Besides doing a deep cleanse with the Foreo Luna 3, using her go-to cleanser, iS Clinical's Cleansing Complex and moisturizing with a nourishing ointment, Teigen also swears by sheet masks to get a glowing complexion.

“I am an avid mask user. I go to Koreatown and buy all those masks. I love the silicone ones because they adhere to every inch of your face and stay moist for a long time,” Teigen says. “My skin is so dry and that kind takes a little bit longer for my face to suck it up.”

Chrissy Teigen using a sheet mask. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In addition to posting countless photos of the beauty products sitting on her vanity and sheet mask selfies, Teigen has become known for her quick wit, humor and clap backs on Twitter which has garnered her more than 11.3 million followers.

Though Teigen says she has become “a little bit numb” to negativity on the internet and tries to “blow right past” hateful comments, certain times she just needs to speak up, like when one Instagram troll criticized her daughter Luna’s hair. “It’s really hard to get to me,” she says. “If I do speak out on somebody, it’s maybe because that moment in time I’d just woken up, I’m a little cranky or having a bad day.”

Because of that, Teigen admits there have been times she’s regretted what she posted on social media. “The thing about my social is there’s not a lot of planning that goes into it. There’s no staged like, ‘We’re going to post at this time,’ or ‘I’m going to post this photo.’ I’m very heat-of-the-moment and when I say something it’s because I really feel it and I really think it,” she says.

Teigen adds: “You grow and learn. I think any regrets have been in hurried moments, maybe said at the wrong time.”