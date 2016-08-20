The Big Apple was Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's playground on Saturday after a high-flying helicopter ride

When it comes to date nights, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear to have everyone beat.

The couple set out on a stylish night out in New York City on Friday — holding hands while heating up its downtown streets near the Crosby Street Hotel.

Teigen wore a silky low-cut black wrap dress, with a matching belt tied around her waist. The wrap dress’ bottom included a shin-length paneled skirt, which allowed the 30-year-old new mom to show plenty of leg.

Her hair pulled back and pinned up, she accessorized the sexy look a bold red lip and a complementary pair of red Aquazzura sandals.

Legend looked dapper in a royal blue, checkered suit with tieless-white shirt. The lightweight summer suit was perfectly matched with a pair of brown leather shoes, which Legend rocked sans socks.

They arrived in the Big Apple on a helicopter ride — which Teigen shared with her fans on Snapchat.

Their sky-high adventures included stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, with Teigen affectionately called “Lady Liberty.”

“New York we missed you! Here we come, Nicole and Max!!” she captioned a snap, prior to getting on their flight. “You pretty-facin’ me?” Legend asked his wife.

While on the ‘copter, Teigen paused to flaunt her new Aquazzuras.

“But these shoes though,” she wrote in a shot of the strappy pom pom shoes.

The sexy Sports Illustrated cover star was separated from her dainty footwear later on, before the couple’s airport ride home from their quick trip to NYC.