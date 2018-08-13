John Legend's Headband of the Day Jingle for Wife Chrissy Teigen Is the Song of the Summer

If you haven’t been keeping up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Bali vacation, now’s a good time to start. The couple has found a new way to delight their Instagram followers — and this time, it doesn’t involve delicious-looking meals or adorable videos of Luna and Miles (although we’ll take more of those any day). Instead, they’ve been chronicling Teigen’s hair accessory wardrobe, and the Internet — along with Busy Philipps — is here for it.

Teigen and Legend, who have been vacationing in Bali for the past few weeks, have created a new Instagram series titled “Headband of the Day.” It’s exactly what it sounds like: every day, Teigen shows off a new headband. They’re typically large, colorful, satin headbands that she wears with her hair pulled up into a ponytail, a look she shows off daily on her Instagram Story as she pans the camera to the top of her head. But because the couple isn’t the type to keep things simple, Legend has also joined in on the videos series — with a jingle.

You ask, I give. HeadBand of the Day (HBOTD) now has its own special folder pic.twitter.com/s757ODcsoY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2018

Every day, as Teigen takes a selfie video to reveal her look, Legend can be heard singing in the background. “Headband of the day! It’s the headband of the day. Push your locks away, with the headband of the day,” he sings to a catchy tune.

And to no surprise, the jingle is picking up steam — and not just with Teigen’s Instagram fans. Busy Philipps found herself with the tune stuck in her head on Sunday.

“Just found myself singing a song under my breath and then realized it was “headband of the day” by @johnlegend. Cc: @chrissyteigen,” she tweeted about the now-famous jingle.

But aside from the great music accompanying her headband obsession, Teigen’s fans are interested in the motivation behind the look. Teigen shared that no, she’s not providing an ad for the hair-taming accessory. Instead, she’s just taking an opportunity and running with it.

“Not an ad! All my own headbands I’ve collected through the years,” she tweeted. “I just always want to wear headbands to events and no one ever lets me so I am FREE now to do ALL THE HEADBANDS I WANT.”

I don’t either. They make my forehead even bigger. I look like a moron. That is why it’s so fun. Do it. https://t.co/eZgKlNhTno — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2018

However, after a fan noted that Teigen pulls the accessory off well, she replied that she doesn’t think they suit her. “They make my forehead even bigger. I look like a moron. That is why it’s so fun. Do it.”

So is anyone else’s Amazon cart filled with headbands or…