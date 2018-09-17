Chrissy Teigen Reveals Bruised Leg on Emmys Red Carpet

Despite getting off to a rough start with her Emmys prep, Chrissy Teigen arrived on the 2018 red carpet with husband (and newest member of the EGOT club!) John Legend looking stunning.

On Sunday, Teigen revealed her bruised legs on social media, explaining that she fell up a flight of stairs. And the injury was on full display for the cameras when she stepped on the red carpet in a sheer, embellished gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Teigen accompanied Legend to the show, where he is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for playing the title role in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Legend and Teigen attended the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend where Legend won for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, earning him an EGOT and making him the first African American man ever to accomplish the honor.

After winning, he credited Teigen for his award.

“We inspire each other,” Legend, 39, told reporters of his marriage to Teigen, 32, after accepting the award. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

Legend previously won 10 Grammys, an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma and a Tony for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.