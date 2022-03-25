Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were serving '70s realness on Thursday, getting dolled up in retro-inspired ensembles

Chrissy Teigen Gets Glammed Up for Disco Date with John Legend, Jokes She's 'Too Lazy to Cheat'

Disco inferno!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got glammed up on Thursday, throwing it back to the '70s with a pair of coordinating retro-inspired outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple were filming a new music video, and looked cool as could be in two sets of pictures the 36-year-old cookbook author shared to her Instagram page.

She wore a shimmering gold sleeveless short dress, a look she accented with a chain belt, chunky earrings and gold platform pumps. Legend, meanwhile, looked suave in a pink velvet tuxedo. The 43-year-old singer paired the suit with an open-collar white button-down a snakeskin white boots.

"You can take the girl out the music videos but you can't take the music video…girl….out of the girl u know what I mean," Teigen joked in one Instagram post, captioning a series of backstage shots from the shoot.

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013, and share two children together: daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. And in another post on Thursday featuring pics of the pair, Teigen made it clear that Legend is the one and only man for her.

"I onnnnnly have eyes…forrrrr youuuuu," she wrote in the caption, quoting The Flamingos' classic 1959 tune before playfully adding, "(because I am #2lazy2cheat)."

Teigen and Legend are currently working to expand their family following their pregnancy loss of their third child, a son named Jack, in 2020.

Just on Saturday, Teigen told Entertainment Tonight that she completed her latest round of in vitro fertilization. "Everything is good," she said, adding that she feels "so much healthier and so much better with that."

Last month, Teigen confirmed that she was undergoing IVF once again. "I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," she wrote on Instagram. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The Lip Sync Battle host also celebrated six months of sobriety in January, writing on Instagram at the time that she was "happier and more present than ever" as a result.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, Legend said that he has cut back on his own alcohol consumption too. "I'm definitely trying to drink less," he said at the time. "There are times when I don't drink at all, like I don't really drink when I'm on tour so there are times where I go long stretches without drinking. And then even when I'm off tour, I try to do it in moderation."

"And then Chrissy of course has been sober for over six months now and I'm very proud of her," Legend continued. "She finds that it's healthier and better for her to just not drink at all. For me, I feel like I can do it in moderation, but I'm also mindful that if I overdo it, it's going to have negative effects on my body, including my sleep."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After celebrating the 100-day mark in October, Teigen told PEOPLE that she was pleased with the progress she had made. (The model also proudly celebrated her first two holidays without alcohol in November and December.)

"It feels like a little kid, right?" she said in the interview. "You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?' "