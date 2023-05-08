Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the ’70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got their groove on over the weekend.

The fashion-forward couple attended a '70s-themed gala on Saturday night and used the event to show off their love of retro looks.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showcasing the couple's '70s-inspired ensembles.

For her throwback look, Teigen rocked a sparkly light purple two-piece outfit complete with feathers and tassels. The 37-year-old's strapless crop top featured tassels on the hem while her sparkly pants featured a short skirt of tassels and light purple feathers from her knees to the floor.

The Cravings author paired a purple feathered boa and a crystal headdress with her attention-grabbing look. Teigen wore her hair long and straight, a nod to the '70s hairstyle trend.

Legend, 44, also channeled the '70s in a retro white silk suit that he paired with a purple silk button-up shirt, both featuring large butterfly collars.

In the first video shared by Teigen, the color-coordinated pair looked lovingly into each other's eyes before turning to the camera and smiling. The second video was a boomerang that gave a close-up look at the model's headpiece and purple boa. The last three photos showed Teigen smiling with her friends and posing in her outfit.

"I would have either despised the 70s (dancing/sequins) or flourished (drugs/jello molds) I can't decide…" Teigen wrote alongside the series of photos and videos.

Legend also posted about the retro event on Instagram. "70's party last night with my queen. Since time is a flat circle, my 2023 closet already had this suit 🕺🏽," he wrote alongside photos of the couple.

This isn't the first time the couple has worn coordinating '70s-inspired looks. Last year, Teigen and Legend filmed a new music video and looked cool as could be in two sets of pictures the cookbook author shared to her Instagram page.

For the shoot, Teigen wore a shimmering gold sleeveless mini dress, a look she accented with a chain belt, chunky earrings and gold platform pumps. Legend, meanwhile, looked suave in a pink velvet tuxedo. The singer paired the suit with an open-collar white button-down and snakeskin white boots.

"You can take the girl out the music videos but you can't take the music video…girl….out of the girl u know what I mean," Teigen joked in one Instagram post, captioning a series of backstage shots from the shoot.