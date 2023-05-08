Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the '70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event

The supermodel-turned-cookbook author rocked a light purple sequined ensemble complete with feathers and tassels 

Published on May 8, 2023 12:44 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got their groove on over the weekend.

The fashion-forward couple attended a '70s-themed gala on Saturday night and used the event to show off their love of retro looks.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showcasing the couple's '70s-inspired ensembles.

For her throwback look, Teigen rocked a sparkly light purple two-piece outfit complete with feathers and tassels. The 37-year-old's strapless crop top featured tassels on the hem while her sparkly pants featured a short skirt of tassels and light purple feathers from her knees to the floor.

The Cravings author paired a purple feathered boa and a crystal headdress with her attention-grabbing look. Teigen wore her hair long and straight, a nod to the '70s hairstyle trend.

Legend, 44, also channeled the '70s in a retro white silk suit that he paired with a purple silk button-up shirt, both featuring large butterfly collars.

In the first video shared by Teigen, the color-coordinated pair looked lovingly into each other's eyes before turning to the camera and smiling. The second video was a boomerang that gave a close-up look at the model's headpiece and purple boa. The last three photos showed Teigen smiling with her friends and posing in her outfit.

Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

"I would have either despised the 70s (dancing/sequins) or flourished (drugs/jello molds) I can't decide…" Teigen wrote alongside the series of photos and videos.

Legend also posted about the retro event on Instagram. "70's party last night with my queen. Since time is a flat circle, my 2023 closet already had this suit 🕺🏽," he wrote alongside photos of the couple.

This isn't the first time the couple has worn coordinating '70s-inspired looks. Last year, Teigen and Legend filmed a new music video and looked cool as could be in two sets of pictures the cookbook author shared to her Instagram page.

For the shoot, Teigen wore a shimmering gold sleeveless mini dress, a look she accented with a chain belt, chunky earrings and gold platform pumps. Legend, meanwhile, looked suave in a pink velvet tuxedo. The singer paired the suit with an open-collar white button-down and snakeskin white boots.

"You can take the girl out the music videos but you can't take the music video…girl….out of the girl u know what I mean," Teigen joked in one Instagram post, captioning a series of backstage shots from the shoot.

