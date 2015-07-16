Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Chastain and Debby Ryan Want You to See What's in Their Beauty Bags

For as much as celebs travel (nonstop) and have makeup applied heavily for red carpet events (constantly), they always look glowing and radiant. Luckily, with Instagram, their beauty secrets are never totally under wraps for long: Now stars are sharing their travel and beach bag secrets! See inside Chrissy Teigen’s travel beauty kit, Jessica Chastain’s air plane-ready makeup bag and Debby Ryan’s summertime must-haves. (Spoiler: You’ll want every beauty product.)

Image zoom



Courtesy Chrissy Teigen; Inset: Steve Mack/FilmMag

Teigen was whipping up a seriously delicious-looking feast over the weekend; she’s writing a cookbook and was shooting the photos along with her family! So to prep for that other job she has (modeling, for the uninitiated) she boarded a plane to N.Y.C. to film Lip Snyc Battle Live armed with her beauty must-haves. Baby Aspirin, “One a day because I’m old,” she captions. Arnica “Because I am coated in bruises.” La Mer “Because I am dry as a bone.” And Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads “Because my skin is made of salt right now.” And finally, eye makeup remover and vodka round out the kit.

She followed up her concoction the next morning with a more pampering (which we definitely think she deserves at this point) with a revitalizing face mask before filming the live show.

And finally, newly-green-and-pink Debby Ryan posted a pic of her summer beach bag — and shocker: everything she owns is adorable! Her must-haves include a plethora of cosmetics, including Urban Decay makeup, cute round-rim sunglasses, Bumble and Bumble texture spray, a Bath & Body Works Instabul Sparkling Amber candle, B-12 vitamins — oh, and a Fifth Harmony concert pass. Like we said, coolest beach bag ever.

